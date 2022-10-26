Priyanka Chopra has shared a series of pictures from their intimate Diwali celebrations. The actress shared pictures with baby Malti Marie, hubby Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra and other family members. The pictures of the mommy-daughter duo performing puja together are simply adorable. Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas Twin with Daughter Malti Marie on Diwali 2022! Singer Shares Pics on Instagram and Says ‘Such A Beautiful Diwali Celebration’.

Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

