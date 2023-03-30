Recently it was reported that Quentin Tarantino was set to direct his next and potential final film, The Movie Critic, and it looks like the director has just confirmed that it indeed is the case. However, he did add that the film isn't about the film critic Pauline Kael. Quentin Tarantino's Final Film Titled 'The Movie Critic', Movie Rumoured to Take Place in 1970s Los Angeles - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Quentin Tarantino confirms that his next, and potentially final, movie is titled ‘THE MOVIE CRITIC’. He adds that the film is not about Pauline Kael. (via: @GregToutain) pic.twitter.com/YBLDF3fto4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)