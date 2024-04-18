In a stunning move, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has reportedly decided not to continue with The Movie Critic. Deadline reported that Tarantino abandoned the film, which was reportedly set to star Brad Pitt, after a "change of heart". T The filmmaker had planned to begin filming the long-awaited project this year, has finally decided to abandon the film entirely. The Movie Critic, set in 1977 California, was supposed to be Tarantino's 10th and final feature film. The Movie Critic: Brad Pitt to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film – Reports.

Quentin Tarantino Longer Making The Movie Critic

