The Barbenheimer craze has taken social media by storm with a viral photo of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino joining in the excitement. While it's not confirmed whether he watched Oppenheimer before Barbie as the tweet suggested, he was seen at the Regency Bruin Theatre, the same venue where Margot Robbie's character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood attended a movie. With Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer hitting theaters on July 21, moviegoers have been captivated by the double movie bill. Tarantino's fans were thrilled to witness the acclaimed director embracing both films during their opening weekend. What is Barbenheimer? Check Out Internet Amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer That Has Now Got Its Own Wikipedia Page!
Quentin Tarantino was spotted buying a ticket for Barbie right after seeing Oppenheimer in LA. 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/xEIutAQT6y
— Quentin Tarantino Universe (@TarantinoWorld) July 24, 2023
