Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will reportedly reunite with Brad Pitt for an upcoming movie. The duo will be seen collaborating for what is said to be Tarantino's last movie of his illustrious career. Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt are in talks for the filmmaker's last movie titled The Movie Critic. The filmmaker has earlier shared on multiple occasions that he will only be making 10 films as a director, and the upcoming film starring Brad Pitt is the director's 10th film. The duo have earlier collaborated in True Romance, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned Pitt an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor category. Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spotted in Paris To Celebrate Actor’s 60th Birthday (View Pics).

Brad Pitt to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Film The Movie Critic:

Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino’s final film ‘THE MOVIE CRITIC’ (Source: https://t.co/qjEXfYSnB0) pic.twitter.com/aj4z0BT9rh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 1, 2024

