Latto quickly slammed a fan after she became the latest victim of the viral concert etiquette these days which has led many musicians injured. While performing in Germany, the rapper was captured on cam looking pissed after a fan threw an object onstage. “Want your ass beat? Throw it again,” she warned the concertgoer. “Throw it again, I’mma beat your ass,” she repeated without missing a beat. Check it out. Bracelets Thrown at Taylor Swift by Fans While She Leaves The Eras Tour Stage, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Watch Viral Video:

Latto calls out a fan for throwing something at her while she was performing: “imma beat your a**, throw it again” pic.twitter.com/Kvx4gvLIIa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 13, 2023

