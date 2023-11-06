Jung Kook's song "Seven" featuring Latto has achieved a remarkable feat by reaching one billion Spotify plays in a mere 109 days, making it the fastest ever. The official Guinness World Records page celebrated this incredible achievement by congratulating the K-pop star on their social media platform. BTS Jungkook’s 'GOLDEN' Album Shatters Records As the Biggest Debut by a K-Pop Soloist on Spotify.

BTS Jungkook (Photo Credits: X)

