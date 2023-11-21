Brendan Fraser is set to make a triumphant return to the spotlight with his first leading role post-Oscar win in Rental Family. The film, directed by Hikari and produced by Searchlight Pictures, follows the story of a struggling actor in Tokyo who becomes a token American member of a Japanese rental family company. Known for his discerning choices in roles, Fraser's selection signals a compelling and unique narrative under Hikari's direction. Rental Family: Hikari To Direct Comedy-Drama Film for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

View Brendan Fraser Update:

Brendan Fraser will star in ‘RENTAL FAMILY’, his first leading role after his Oscar win. The film follows follows a down & out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as a token American guy for a Japanese rental family company. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/4iXbIRTPU8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)