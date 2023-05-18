The makers of Killers of the Flower Moon released the teaser trailer and no doubt it is spine-chilling. The movie is based on David Grann’s best-selling book with the same name and it deals with serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, Oklahoma. Apart from Leonardo, actors like Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow will play key roles in the film. Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's Crime Drama to Release in Theaters on October 20.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

