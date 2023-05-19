Priyanka Chopra, who has been quite busy with her professional commitments, recently reunited with her daughter Malti. Priyanka, who was recently seen at the Bulgari event in Venice, took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her daughter, Malti Marie, in a playpen. The photo is just too cute to be missed! The 40-year-old actress often allows her fans a sneak-peak into her playful time with Malti and some mushy moments with hubby Nick Jonas on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Confesses She Hasn't Watched RRR Despite Attending LA Screening for Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film in January! (Watch Video).

Check Out Priyanka's Cute Playdate With Daughter Malti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

