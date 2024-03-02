Rihanna faced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction at a grand event in Jamnagar. The singer, donning a striking green shimmery gown accessorised with a neckpiece, earrings, and a pink scarf, experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her dress got torn near the underarm. This incident occurred during a performance alongside Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, a star-studded affair attended by numerous celebrities. Rihanna Wins Hearts As She Hugs Female Police Officers at Jamnagar Airport, Poses With Them (Watch Video).

Rihanna Faces Wardrobe Malfunction At Ambani's Bash

Nita Ambani and Rihanna (Photo Credits: X)

