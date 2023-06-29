During a recent concert, popular singer Sabrina Carpenter faced a balloon mishap that led to her expressing her frustration on stage. As captured in a video, Carpenter can be heard exclaiming, "F*cking hell, man!" in response to the incident. The incident occurred when several balloons descended onto the stage, causing a disruption to her performance. While the exact details of the mishap are not specified, Carpenter's candid reaction quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users. Kelsea Ballerini Struck In The Face By Object While Performing Onstage In Idaho (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to balloon mishap at her concert: “F*cking hell man.” pic.twitter.com/UEH2hwu7hp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2023

