Country music star Kelsea Ballerini experienced an unexpected interruption during her recent performance, as an incident left her momentarily sidelined. During her show at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise on June 28, the 29-year-old singer was hit in the face by an unidentified object thrown by a fan. The impact forced her to halt her performance of "If You Go Down" mid-song. Videos circulated on social media captured the moment, showing Ballerini tending to her eye and conversing with her violinist on stage before eventually stepping backstage. Speculation arose among social media users that the object might have been a bracelet. Kelsea Ballerini Performing "If You Go Down" with #DragRace's Manila Luzon, Kennedy ... - Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Watch The Video Here:

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with object while performing onstage. pic.twitter.com/6hBXxQ67rH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)