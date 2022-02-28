Gaga looked like royalty when she arrived on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. She made heads turn in a stunning white Armani gown with sequin detailing on the bust area. Taking it to Instagram, she posted a selfie in the gorgeous dress but it was her caption that made headlines. She prayed for Ukraine and extended her support for the people with her caption.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)