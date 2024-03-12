Actor Sahil Salathia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with Priyanka Chopra. The picture is from the special screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger in Los Angeles, for which the actress served as the executive producer. Sahil not only shared a few pictures from the event, but even expressed his admiration for Priyanka in a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Priyanka Chopra ( @priyankachopra ) is not only THE BIGGEST GLOBAL ICON India has ever produced but she is the champion of standing up for the right causes.” To Kill a Tiger: Priyanka Chopra Joins Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling as Executive Producer for Oscar-Nominated Docu Film; Actress Shares Post On Insta.

To Kill A Tiger Special Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Salathia (@sahilgsalathia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)