Scream (2022) saw the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, and many fans were definitely excited to see that. Sadly, Campbell has confirmed that she won't be returning to Scream 6. This is due to her not finding the offer to return equating in value to what she has brought to this franchise. She also left a heartfelt note where she says that she loves all the Scream fans out there. Scream 6: Courteney Cox Confirms Her Return For the Horror Sequel, Says the Script is 'Really Good'.

Check Out The Source Below:

Neve Campbell says she is not returning for ‘SCREAM 6’ because “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you.” pic.twitter.com/S7RiWNa5jn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)