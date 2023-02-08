The marketing team for Scream VI definitely deserves a pat on the back as they have constantly made some really fun posters for the film. With the latest one parodying the board game of Guess Who? featuring the entire cast of the film with Ghostface at the top, this is a clever poster that certainly will have you excited for the upcoming film. Scream VI's New Poster 'Connecting' Characters From All Scream Movies is Winning Over the Internet! (View Pic).

Check Out the Clever Poster for Scream VI:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)