Scream VI collected $44.5 million on it's opening weekend, making it the biggest opening for any film in the franchise. Considering this is the sixth installment of the franchise, the numbers are scary good. Scream VI has also broken the all-time opening weekend record which was set by the third film of the franchise, released in 2000. Scream VI Trailer: Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera Return Alongside Ghostface in a Haunting New Look.

View Scream VI Box Office Here:

#ScreamVI is on track to earn over $43M, breaking the franchise’s opening weekend record. pic.twitter.com/Zh0PsPBm3w — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2023

