Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Actor-singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about her fluctuating weight as she told body shamers to "go away".

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Gomez recently went live on TikTok to explain how her lupus medication can sometimes affect her weight.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight... I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story," Gomez said.

As per Fox News, she added, "I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s---, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

Gomez noted that she's not a model and emphasized that she won't tolerate body shaming, reported the outlet.

"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she explained, adding, "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

Gomez, who shot to global fame due to her work on the Disney Channel show 'Wizards of Waverly Place', has also struggled with mental health.

In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Further, Gomez being no stranger to body-shaming comments has previously explained that she doesn't care about her weight anymore.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," Gomez said in a post shared to TikTok, as per Fox News. (ANI)

