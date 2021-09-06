Simu Liu’s newly released Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is dominating the box-office worldwide despite the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. Shang-Chi dominates the domestic circuit and rakes in $84 in its opening weekend. The film is a clear winner considering the pandemic situation and scores $139 worldwide in its opening weekend.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#ShangChi has broken Labor Day Box Office Records With a gross of $84M Domestic And $139M Worldwide Debut. (Source:: @Forbes) pic.twitter.com/xvOk7CnBoi — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)