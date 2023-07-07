Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was a huge success for Marvel and soon after its release we got a confirmation of a sequel. Ever since then, there haven't been much updates on the project but star Simu Liu has shed some light on it. Saying that the film was "supposed to release after" Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the film has constantly been getting pushed back due to reasons that are "beyond" his control. Here is hoping we get a Shang-Chi 2 sooner. Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Recounts His First Script Reading Session.

Check Out Simu Liu's Quote:

Simu Liu says the sequel to #ShangChi was supposed to release after ‘AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY’ but adds that it “keeps being pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control” pic.twitter.com/g5Otr7UetR — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) July 7, 2023

