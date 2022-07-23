The first full length trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Warner Bros Panel. While the trailer feature Fast & Furious jokes and dragon, another interesting aspect was the usage of the song "Business" by Eminem. Interestingly, the trailer of the first Shazam! movie also used another Eminem song, "My Name is". Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer: It's All About Family In This New Promo For Zachary Levi's Upcoming DC Film!

Listen to the original song here:

Here's the Trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)