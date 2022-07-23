DC's Comic Con panel is in full swing as the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been unveiled. Featuring Zachary Levi's Billy Batson aka Shazam, the teaser sees him team up with his family and fight against Helen Mirren's Hespera and Lucy Liu's Kalypso. Directed by David Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods also stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou and more. Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases in theatres on December 21, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Teaser Poster Unveiled Ahead of Its Trailer Reveal at SDCC 2022 (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer:

