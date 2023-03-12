Singer Cher, aged 76, and her 37-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards packed on PDA at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles. The two were seen sharing a steamy kiss at the star-studded event. Cher Breaks Silence on Dating Alexander Edwards, Says 'Haters Are Gonna Hate' (View Tweet).

Cher & Alexander “AE” Edwards

