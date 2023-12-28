Singer Pink took to Instagram not only to extend heartfelt wishes to her ‘wild child’ on his seventh birthday but also to celebrate it in the goofiest manner. She shared a cool video of her son Jameson, a slow-motion clip of him joyfully sliding, and wished him by saying ‘Stay Weird’. This is indeed the sweetest tribute from his mom on his special day! Pink Throws Out San Antonio Concertgoer For Protesting About Circumcision Mid-Concert! (Watch Video).

Singer Pink’s Birthday Post For Her Son Jameson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)