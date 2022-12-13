Skai Jackson is best known for portraying the role of Zuri Ross in Jessie on Disney Channel, so much that she also reprised the role in its sequel Bunk’d. Now, her audition tape for popular drama Gossip Girl is going viral. POP Crave shared the same on its social media handle. Skai Jackson at the Premiere of #NopeMovie in Los Angeles.

Take a look:

Skai Jackson’s audition tape for the role of Zoya Lott in the #GossipGirl revival is currently going viral. https://t.co/OCrOs7OuJh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)