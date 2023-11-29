Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3 to Hit Theaters on December 20, 2024! Shadow Teased in First Production Still (View Pic)

As Sonic faces new challenges and encounters familiar friends and foes, the film is sure to deliver a turbocharged experience that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 29, 2023 09:27 PM IST

Get ready to rev up your engines and race into the ultimate adventure, as Sonic Movie 3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024! Sonic, the iconic blue hedgehog, is back with a thrilling new chapter that promises to be a cinematic rollercoaster for fans of all ages. Packed with high-speed action, humor, and heart, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to take audiences on an electrifying journey through the beloved Sonic universe. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to Begin Shooting Without Actors in September Due to the Ongoing SAG Strike - Reports.

View Sonic the Movie 3 Update: 

