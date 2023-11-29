Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3 to Hit Theaters on December 20, 2024! Shadow Teased in First Production Still (View Pic)

Get ready to rev up your engines and race into the ultimate adventure, as Sonic Movie 3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024! Sonic, the iconic blue hedgehog, is back with a thrilling new chapter that promises to be a cinematic rollercoaster for fans of all ages. Packed with high-speed action, humor, and heart, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to take audiences on an electrifying journey through the beloved Sonic universe. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to Begin Shooting Without Actors in September Due to the Ongoing SAG Strike - Reports.
View Sonic the Movie 3 Update:
We are off to the races!#SonicMovie3 is only in theaters December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/w5SZK8in2g
