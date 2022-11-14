Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse now has over a dozen Spider Men in this new fan made video! In the video Miles Morales meets Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider Men and the animation looks amazing. In the video many other Spider Men are also seen entering through portals and also show animated versions of Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Captain America and more. Daniel Kaluuya To Voice Hobart Brown Aka Spider Punk in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)