Marvel fans were eagerly waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to be out and recently it got leaked online. Yes, Netizens are elated to see Doctor Strange showing up in the official trailer of Tom Holland's Marvel movie and most of them even screen-recorded the trailer before it was taken down from the internet.

Check Out Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked Trailer Below

FULL LEAKED TRAILER - NOT FAKE. DOC OC APPEARS IN SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/USuzkwONZ0 — teaplings (@teaplings) August 22, 2021

Whatta Crossover!

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness actually gonna steal The Flush's thunder. And you just know Feige is going to do it better than Hamada pic.twitter.com/uCAggPFryf — Zack Snyder invented (@snyder_all) August 22, 2021

Excited to See Doctor Strange!

i wanna apologise in advance for the person i’ll become when i see doctor strange in spider-man no way home & doctor strange: multiverse of madness — a (@gingeralepage) August 23, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch Earlier Spotted at Spider-Man: No Way Home Reshoots

Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jacob Batalon (Ned) spotted at a dinner around the same time of Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home reshoots pic.twitter.com/9SxKbGmg2H — Khalid Waleed (ハリド)🇯🇵 (칼리드)🇰🇷 (@K167909) August 18, 2021

Multiverse of Madness Is On the Way Folks!

Kind of crazy how Spider-Man: No Way Home will not only bring back the Sam Raimi characters, but also set up Doctor Strange for his newest movie directed by Raimi. It's been a long time, but the patience has paid off: Raimi is back soon! pic.twitter.com/0sy9eBbIPR — Zach Nix (@zachnix18) August 23, 2021

