Deadpool's undeniable blend of humour and charm takes the spotlight in the first teaser for Deadpool X Wolverine, unveiled during the 2024 Super Bowl. This teaser not only shattered records, accumulating an astounding 365 million views within 24 hours, but it also cements Deadpool's status as a beloved character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surpassing the previous record held by the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which garnered 355.5 million views in its initial 24-hour window back in 2021, this achievement underscores Deadpool's impact on the superhero film genre. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate this exciting cinematic collaboration, fueled by Deadpool's trademark humour, an engaging storyline, and Wolverine's iconic presence. Deadpool 3 Trailer Featuring Ryan Reynolds Releasing at Super Bowl? Here's What Shawn Levy Said at DGA Awards (Watch Video).

Watch Deadpool 3 Teaser:

Deadpool 3 Most-Viewed Trailer In 24 Hours:

Most-Viewed Movie Trailers in the first 24 hours 1) #DeadpoolAndWolverine: 365M views 2) Spider-Man: No Way Home: 355M 3) Avengers: Endgame #1 : 289M 4) Avengers: Endgame #2 : 268M 5) Transformers: Rise of Beast: 238M 6) Avengers: Infinity War #1 : 230M 7) The Lion King : 224M pic.twitter.com/nZ2rfiqAil — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) February 13, 2024

