Being a huge part in creating characters that we know and love, Stan Lee's impact on pop culture is perhaps the greatest. Being the maestro behind characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and more, Lee helped launch an entire universe of characters that have become a huge part of our lives. While he isn't here with us anymore, his legacy lives on as on what would have been his 100th birthday many celebrities came out to honour the late comic book legend. Here are some of the posts we could find. Stan Lee Documentary To Debut on Disney+ in 2023! Marvel Confirms With a Teaser Video on the Late Comic Creator’s 100th Birthday – WATCH.

Dwayne Johnson...

Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away. His kindness really moved me. Years later I got to say thank you 🙏🏾❤️ Stan would’ve been 100 today 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2q56lYCZD4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2022

James Gunn...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Ryan Reynolds...

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photo With Hugh Jackman and Stan Lee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kevin Smith...

Today, @TheRealStanLee would’ve turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/rnNENA8FRK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 28, 2022

William Shatner...

Remembering Stan Lee on his 100th Birthday and Nichelle on her 90th. 🎂🥂 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 28, 2022

