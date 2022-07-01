Stranger Things Volume 2 is almost out and boy, is the internet in shambles. There have been a lot of rumours and talks about which characters may die in the volume 2 of the 4th season. From Steve Harrington to Max Mayfield, but all fans can do now is wait and watch. Here are some reactions from fans hoping their favourite characters aren't killed off. Good luck to us! Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2: From Steve Harrington to Lucas Sinclair, Predicting 5 Main Characters Who Could Die by End of the Season Finale (SPOILER ALERT)

View Tweets Here:

manifesting steve harrington, eddie munson and max mayfield beating the death allegations in #StrangerThings4 vol. 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QHIu3JRn2f — 💭 (@sthingsthinker) June 30, 2022

He Will NOT Die

steve harrington will not die. steve harrington will not die. steve harrington will not die. steve harrington will not die. steve harrington will not die.#StrangerThings#StrangerThings4#StrangerThings4Vol2pic.twitter.com/21xueIQSHg — ˗ˏˋ 𝔂 𝓮 𝓼 𝓼 ˊˎ˗ (@ghosst_of_you) July 1, 2022

Tired But Alive

Our lhord and savior Steve Harington when he survives whatever the fvck thats coming to him in the last 2 episodes. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/jKQT8tXfeK — Allyssa Nicole (@nicolelossus) July 1, 2022

Burn Baby Burn

if anything happens to erica sinclair I will burn netflix studios to the fucking ground #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/uaUIf4ky6Q — 𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@underherskins) July 1, 2022

Farewell Comfort Characters

getting ready to say farewell to some of my comfort characters #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/NTbrmZOVOM — maiya :/ (@scumfckflwrb0y) July 1, 2022

