Stranger Things Volume 2 is almost out and boy, is the internet in shambles. There have been a lot of rumours and talks about which characters may die in the volume 2 of the 4th season. From Steve Harrington to Max Mayfield, but all fans can do now is wait and watch. Here are some reactions from fans hoping their favourite characters aren't killed off. Good luck to us! Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2: From Steve Harrington to Lucas Sinclair, Predicting 5 Main Characters Who Could Die by End of the Season Finale (SPOILER ALERT)

View Tweets Here:

He Will NOT Die

Tired But Alive 

Burn Baby Burn

Farewell Comfort Characters

 

