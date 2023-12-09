Stranger Things is finally going back to Hawkins! The gang is back in Town. Production for the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix is gearing up in early January 2024, although the start date may be subject to change due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushing filming back for over seven months. The cast is reportedly already in Atlanta, where Stranger Things is filmed, engaging in preparatory work. Table reads are also scheduled for the upcoming weeks before cameras commence rolling in the new year. The entire ensemble cast, which includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gates Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, is set to return. Jodie Foster Cast in Stranger Things Season 5? Netflix Show Writers Fact-Check This Hot Casting Rumour!.

Stranger Things Season 5 In Early Production:

Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ is due to start production in early January, Deadline reports. pic.twitter.com/ymtx2Q1d3L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2023

