Rumors have been circulating that acclaimed actress Jodie Foster has been cast in Stranger Things Season 5. However, the show's writers have stepped in to fact-check the hot casting speculation. Netflix has not confirmed Foster's involvement in the popular series, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement. Stranger Things Season 5: Linda Hamilton Joins the Cast of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard's Netflix Sci-Fi Series.
Check Out The News Here:
#StrangerThings writers were fed up with the fake news being spread about S5 pic.twitter.com/rHHHBanViQ
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 25, 2023
