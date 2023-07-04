WB Japan is set to release a mind-boggling new anime titled Suicide Squad ISEKAI, featuring the iconic duo Harley Quinn and the Joker. The teaser trailer unveils their journey into another world or possibly multiple worlds, tapping into the popular isekai genre known for its unique storytelling style. With a Japanese team at the helm, including director Eri Osada and screenwriters Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, expect an intriguing twist on the genre's tropes. The character design by Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda is visually striking, while Kenichiro Suehiro handles the music. No premiere date has been announced yet, but anticipation is high for this exciting crossover. Johnny Lydon Alleges a Woman Is Stalking Him and Dropping Letters Constantly, Sex Pistols Member Files Report With Police.