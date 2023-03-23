Just a while back it was reported that rapper Teakshi 6ix9ine was rushed to the hospital after being beaten in a gym's bathroom. Now, a new video out gives a better look at his assailants while showing exactly what went down. While not for the faint of the heart, in the video the rapper can be seen thrown to the ground and being kicked by his assailants. Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked in Florida: Video of Rapper Bleeding After Getting Brutally Beaten in Gym Goes Viral - WATCH.

Check Out the Video:

Notorious Snitch / Rapper Tekashi 69 gets Jumped in a Florida LA Fitness bathroom... pic.twitter.com/d03WN5DThC — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)