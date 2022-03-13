The Batman has roared into cinemas as it's quickly becoming one of the huge successes of the pandemic Box Office era. Eight days after release, the Robert Pattinson starrer has crossed $400 Million mark worldwide. This is a huge success for DC. The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is playing in theatres right now.

Check Out The Box Office Collection Below:

#TheBatman passes $400M at the worldwide box office 💰 pic.twitter.com/MkqOcA0RBG — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)