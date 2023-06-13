The premiere of The Flash just recently took place in Los Angeles and it saw stars of the film take the red carpet. The biggest moment that took place there was the highly controversial star Ezra Miller making their first public appearance following their legal troubles last year. They were also joined by their co-stars Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck, while other celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet as well. With that being said, lets take a look at all the videos and photo from the premiere of The Flash. The Flash: Ezra Miller Makes First Public Appearance Since Legal Issues at the Red Carpet Premiere of Their DC Film (Watch Video).

Ezra Miller:

Ezra Miller takes the carpet for #TheFlash premiere in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/osdZl8fM0n — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

Sasha Calle:

Supergirl looking super stunning- Sasha Calle on the carpet for #TheFlash premiere 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/lZI8HA0pMe — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti:

Barbara and Andy Muschietti on #TheFlash premiere carpet in Los Angeles 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/Dgl7LlwbOM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

Jessica Chastain:

Jessica Chastain is here for #TheFlash premiere pic.twitter.com/IU8U8Qmjup — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the carpet for #TheFlash premiere 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/Dugvof7opr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

James Gunn and Peter Safran:

James Gunn, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Ezra Miller, Peter Safran, and Maribel Verdú on the carpet for #TheFlash premiere pic.twitter.com/lJksRJXhJ9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

