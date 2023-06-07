The Flash is all set to release on June 16 worldwide, however, following its recent fan-first screenings, the movie has had its post-credits scene leak online. The scene in question features Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) talking to another member of a Justice League who appears to be drunk during the moment. It definitely spoils one of the big cameos of the film, and if you want to go in without knowing anything, then it would be recommended not to watch the scene. The Flash Final Trailer: Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster Teams Up With Batman and Supergirl to Save the Timeline in the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

Post-Credits of The Flash on Twitter:

Photo of a Tweet Showing the Post-Credits from The Flash (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)