If you have been following The Ice Age franchise, then here's the good news for you'll. As The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild's release date has been announced by the makers today (December 2). This happens to be the sixth Ice Age film which is all set to premiere on Disney+ next year on January 28. Excited? As we are for sure!

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Release Date:

This January, it's time to get wild! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild arrives on @DisneyPlus January 28! @IceAge pic.twitter.com/iJ411Givex — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 2, 2021

