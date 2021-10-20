Olivia Colman, an Academy Award-winning actress, is all set to win hearts once again with the upcoming film, The Lost Daughter. Starring Olivia Colman as Leda Caruso, Dakota Johnson as Nina, Jessie Buckley as young Leda Caruso, the makers have dropped the film’s trailer and it is loaded with mysteries. It shows Olivia’s character trying to enjoy her ‘working holiday’ at a seaside. But things take a turn when she comes across a young mother and daughter and that awakens memories from her past. Olivia’s performance and this mysterious story will surely keep you hooked till the end.

Watch The Trailer Of The Lost Daughter Below:

