The world premiere of Marvel's highly anticipated film The Marvels in LA witnessed an unconventional promotional move, elevating the excitement. As part of a unique marketing strategy, Goose, the scene-stealing feline from Captain Marvel, appeared encased in a sphere at the event. The surprising and delightful presence of Goose stirred a buzz, captivating attendees and fans. The Marvels Post-Credit Scene Leaks Ahead of Its Theatrical Release on Social Media? Here's What We Know! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out Goose For The Marvels in LA:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)