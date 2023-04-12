The official teaser of The Penguin starring Colin Farrell is out! The sneak-peek into The Batman spinoff series narrates how Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot tries his best to make a name for himself on the streets of Gotham City. The show happens to be the next installment in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. The series releases on HBO and HBO Max in 2024. The Penguin: Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot Spotted in Classic Purple Suit From Comics on the Set for 'The Batman' Spinoff Show (View Pics).

Watch The Penguin Teaser:

