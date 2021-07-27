Warner Bros Pictures is all set to bring back the magic on the silver screen in India with three Hollywood films. As The Suicide Squad, Mortal Combat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will release in selected theatres in India starting from July 30th.

Get Ready To Experience your Favourite Movies on the Big Screen!#MortalKombatMovie releases in Cinemas on 30th July.#TheSuicideSquad by James Gunn will release on 5th August, along with the U.S.#TheConjuring :The Devil Made me Do it will release on 13th August. pic.twitter.com/EETOcLIDT7 — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) July 27, 2021

