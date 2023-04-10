The Super Mario Bros Movie has beaten Frozen 2 for the biggest box office opening for an animated film in history. Super Mario Bros opened with $377 million, while Frozen 2 gained $358 million. The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer: Chris Pratt's Mario Leads the Fight to Bowser in Illumination's Film Based on the Hit Nintendo Game.

View Super Mario Bros Box Office Here:

