A mesmerising glowing spiral lit up the night sky over the UK and parts of Europe, leaving skywatchers stunned at around 8 PM on March 24. The rare phenomenon, seen across multiple countries, including Germany, France, and Denmark, is believed to have been caused by frozen fuel released from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The reusable rocket, which launched from Florida on a classified US government mission, expelled leftover fuel while returning to Earth, creating the dazzling display. The frozen fuel particles reflected sunlight, forming a bright spiral that lasted for minutes before fading, as seen in the video shared on X (formerly Twitter). Astronomers confirmed similar sightings in the past, though such events remain rare. SpaceX acknowledged the launch, but the breathtaking celestial display was an unintended spectacle. Northern Lights Pics: Strong Solar Storm Produces Brilliant Display of Aurora Borealis Over UK, Europe and North America, Makes it the Best Time To Watch.

Glowing Spiral Over Europe

SpaceX Rocket Fuel Lights Up Night Sky in UK

JUST IN - The stunning spiral in the sky, visible across multiple countries—including Russia, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, Croatia, and Denmark—was reportedly caused by frozen fuel released from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. pic.twitter.com/QOoEvXkykQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)