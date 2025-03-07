In a bizarre incident from Thailand, a man was horrified to find a frozen, lifeless snake inside his ice cream. Rayban Naklengboon from Mueang Ratchaburi, who had purchased a black bean ice cream bar, made the shocking discovery. Expecting a sweet treat, he instead uncovered the unexpected reptile hidden inside. Sharing images on Facebook, he expressed disbelief, writing, "Your eyes are so cute. How could you die like this?" The unsettling find quickly went viral, leaving many stunned. Snake Inside Packed Food! Wales Woman Finds Dead Serpent in Can of Baked Beans With Distinctive Black and Grey Markings.

Frozen Snake Inside Ice Cream Bar

