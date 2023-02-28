The Super Mario Bros Movie which was originally slated to release on April 7, has now been bumped up to April 5. A new trailer for the film will release next week. In addition to going wide domestically, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in more than 60 markets around the world, including China, Australia, France Germany, Italy, Brazil Mexico and the U.K. and Ireland. The Super Mario Bros Trailer: Chris Pratt Faces Bowser's Wrath in Illumination's Adaptation of the Hit Nintendo Game!

Super Mario Bros Movie Release Update:

