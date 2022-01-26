Paris Hilton recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, The Tonight Show. A clip has been shared on the show’s official Twitter account where one can see Paris and Jimmy showing off their Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. She even discusses about her upcoming NFT series.

Watch Paris Hilton Talking About Her NFT Series:

I loved visiting @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight to talk about NFTs. 🤩🥳 I think the #NFT community is innovating the art movement as a whole and pioneering a new creative economy for digital creators and collectors. 🥰🖼🎨 The possibilities are endless. https://t.co/ZVFzr8Pz4o — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 25, 2022

