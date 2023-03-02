Noah Schnapp is all set to portray a creepy student as the new trailer for The Tutor sees his get up to some pretty dark shenanigans. Focusing on an in-demand teacher who has to tutor a billionaire's son, he quickly finds himself being stalked by the kid who exposes to reveal some of his darkest secrets. Directed by Jordan Ross with Noah Schnapp being joined by Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice, The Tutor releases on March 24, 2023. Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok – WATCH.

Watch the Trailer:

